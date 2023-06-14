Q&A: North Oaks native Frankie Capan III ready to play in first U.S. Open

nbsp;

North Oaks native Frankie Capan III will be among the 156 players at the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, which starts Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club. Pretty impressive considering this is his first full year as a professional.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Capan III, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch the interview***

Capan has earned nearly $120,000 so far this season and is currently 34th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list. At the end of the season, the top 30 golfers will earn PGA Tour cards.

Playing in Durham, N.C. to try and qualify for the U.S. Open, he shot 67-66 to finish in a three-way tie for third out of 76 golfers at the event, securing the fifth and final qualifying spot.

Capan III’s mom, Charlynn, is his caddie this week.