Nonconference slate for Gophers women’s hoops revealed

A portion of the 2023 schedule for the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team has been released.

The team’s nonconference slate in the first year under coach Dawn Plitzuweit features 11 games with all but one being at Williams Arena.

The schedule starts on Nov. 8 with a matchup against Long Island University.

A matchup with powerhouse UConn on Nov. 19 highlights the nonconference portion of the schedule, which ends with a Dec. 21 game against Lindenwood. The lone road matchup will be at Kentucky on Dec. 6.

Tip times for the games haven’t yet been set.

