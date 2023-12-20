No Messi on MNUFC’s 2024 schedule

MLS released its 2024 schedule on Wednesday but Minnesota fans hoping to see Lionel Messi will be disappointed.

The Loons aren’t slated to play Miami at all during next year’s regular season.

Minnesota is scheduled to open its eighth MLS season at Austin FC on Feb. 24 before coming to Allianz Field for its first match of the year against the reigning MLS Cup champions, Columbus Crew.

Other notable matchups for MNUFC include facing Charlotte FC for the first time in club history on April 20 at Bank of America Stadium, ending the season by hosting St. Louis City SC on Oct. 19 and matchups against Sporting Kansas City in the “nicest rivalry in sports” on April 27, June 1 and Sept. 21, with only the last one on the road.

Additionally, Minnesota United is scheduled to have two nationally televised games in 2024: at Los Angeles FC on May 29 and home against Seattle on Aug. 24.

The club’s theme days for 2024 will be announced at a later time.

