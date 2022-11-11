No. 8 Penn State upsets top-ranked Gophers 4-2

Connor MacEachern scored twice as No. 8 Penn State sprung an upset 4-2 win on the road against top-ranked Minnesota.

MacEachern opened the scoring in the first period but the Gophers answered early in the second period when Logan Cooley fed Bryce Brodzinski to tie the game at 1-1. The Nittany Lions took a 2-1 lead in the second intermission when Christian Sarlo scored with only 5-seconds remaining in the period.

Penn State took a two-goal lead early in the third on MacEachern’s second goal of the night. Minnesota got back within a goal when Aaron Huglen scored for the first time this season but Penn State added an empty-netter with 18-seconds left in the game to secure the 4-2 victory.