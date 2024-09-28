No. 5 St. John’s opened MIAC play with win over No. 24 Bethel

The St. John’s football team improved to 3-0 after a 45-20 road win at Bethel Saturday afternoon. The Johnnies have outscored their opponents 129-33 in their first three games.

In the opening quarter, Bethel tied the game at 7-7 after a 69-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Drews to Matt Jung.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

St. John’s found the end zone on their first four offensive drives of the game. The Johnnies led 28-7 at halftime on their way to the 25 point victory.

St. John’s senior quarterback Aaron Syverson threw for 362 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win.

Undefeated St. John’s will host Augsburg on Saturday.

Bethel drops to 2-1 overall, and will travel to Gustavus on Saturday.