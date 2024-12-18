No. 3 Minnetonka guided by a Ruby Rauk hat trick cruises past Prior Lake 7-1

The No.3 Minnetonka Skippers hosted the Prior Lake Lakers Tuesday night and from the opening face-off the Skippers controlled the game in dominant 7-1 win over the Lakers.

Quinnipiac commit Ruby Rank began the scoring in the first period and added another later on to create a three goal lead. But Minnetonka was not done scoring as Delaney Miller tapped the puck into the net after Lainey Lindsay placed it on a plater for her extending the Skippers lead to 4-0 at the end of one period.

After tacking on two more goals, Rauk’s snipe to the roof of the Lakers net gave Minnetonka a touchdown lead and the Skippers would hold that lead the rest of the way.

Tessa Ginkel got a consolation goal for Prior Lake on the power play in the third period.

Minnetonka advanced to 10-1-1 and will look to continue to build on their strong start to the season against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Sunday.