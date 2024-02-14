No. 2 Minnetonka wins third straight game after win over No. 3 Maple Grove

Minnetonka junior Aaliyah Crump led the No. 2 ranked Skippers with 31 points in a 67-54 win over No. 3 Maple Grove Tuesday night at Minnetonka High School.

The Skippers had a strong first half, Crump had 20 points in the first 18 minutes of the game. Minnetonka led 41-20 at halftime.

Maple Grove made the game interesting in the second half, the Crimson opened the half on a 17-4 scoring run. Maple Grove brought the score to within five points, but the Skippers never lost their lead. Michigan State commit, Maple Grove junior Jordan Ode scored 19 points.

With the win, Minnetonka improved to 21-2 overall on the season. The Skippers host Eden Prairie on Thursday.

Maple Grove falls to 18-4 overall, the Crimson host Anoka Wednesday night.