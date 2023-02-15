1-on-1 with new Timberwolves wing Nikeil Alexander-Walker

Mike Conley Jr. captured the headlines after the trade of D’Angelo Russell, but the Wolves are also excited to bring in 2019 first round pick Nikeil Alexander-Walker. He was part of the return package last week.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Alexander-Walker, who now joins his third team after spending time with the Jazz and Pelicans.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Alexander-Walker***

Alexander-Walker is under team control for next season too, if the Wolves choose to extend him a qualifying offer.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Alexander-Walker can guard multiple positions and has improved his jump shot this season.

He only has played two minutes through two games for the Wolves.