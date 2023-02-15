1-on-1 with new Timberwolves wing Nikeil Alexander-Walker

By KSTP Sports

Mike Conley Jr. captured the headlines after the trade of D’Angelo Russell, but the Wolves are also excited to bring in 2019 first round pick Nikeil Alexander-Walker. He was part of the return package last week.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Alexander-Walker, who now joins his third team after spending time with the Jazz and Pelicans.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Alexander-Walker***

Alexander-Walker is under team control for next season too, if the Wolves choose to extend him a qualifying offer.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Alexander-Walker can guard multiple positions and has improved his jump shot this season.

He only has played two minutes through two games for the Wolves.