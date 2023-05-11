Woodbury graduate Nico Bolden excited to start NFL career with Carolina

Woodbury graduate Nico Bolden on joining Carolina Panthers

Former Woodbury high school football player Nico Bolden begins his NFL career this week after signing a contract with the Carolina Panthers. He’ll be on the field in Charlotte on Friday for the start of rookie mini-camp.

Bolden, a safety, was a priority free agent signing following the 2023 NFL Draft.

KSTP Sports connected with Bolden and before he departed for North Carolina. The 49ers also had strong interest.

Bolden played two seasons for Kent State after transferring from New Mexico. He appeared in 23 games for the Flashes, recording 188 tackles, including 103 last season. His 64 solo tackles also led the team and were good for second in the MAC. Bolden recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, including a sack, broke up five passes, picked off two and forced a pair of fumbles.

Kent State Sports Information contributed to this story