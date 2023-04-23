Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Wolves plan to “go out swinging” vs. Nuggets in must-win Game 4

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker spoke with the media on Sunday morning ahead of Game 4 vs. Denver Sunday night at Target Center. Game time is 8:30 p.m. Denver leads the best-of-7 series, 3-0.

Alexander-Walker discussed how Game 4 is a test of character for himself and the entire team and how they plan to “go out swinging” and will leave “nothing behind.” He also spoke of how grateful he is for the opportunity the Timberwolves have given him.

Alexander-Walker will be a restricted free agent this summer.