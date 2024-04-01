NHL suspends Wild’s Hartman for 3 games

The Minnesota Wild have just nine games left in the season and will be without forward Ryan Hartman for three of them.

Monday, the NHL announced Hartman is being suspended without pay for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct during the team’s game on Saturday.

It happened after the Wild lost in overtime to Las Vegas. As he stood along the bench, video shows that Hartman threw his stick toward an official. He was assessed a 10-minute misconduct.

Because he’s a repeat offender, he’ll lose $62,195.13 in salary during his suspension, which will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Minnesota entered Monday with 79 points, still technically in the race for a wild card spot but a longshot at best.