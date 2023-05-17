Wide-ranging conversation with Twin Cities-based NFL agent Blake Baratz

Blake Baratz of Team IFA speaks on Adam Thielen heading to the Panthers

Twin Cities-based NFL agent Blake Baratz welcomed KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson to his Institute for Athletes office this week for a wide-ranging football chat.

They touched on NIL and college sports, a summit in June that IFA is hosting, clients Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham, and more.

Baratz has been an agent for nearly 20 years, and has been the founder and president of IFA since 2009.

Coming up June 22-25 in Wayzata, Baratz and his agency will host a summit that will bring together the entire IFA family including athletes, brands, staff, and partners from around the country to experience Minnesota hospitality for three days of fun, business, philanthropy, and camaraderie.

In addition to contract negotiations and marketing for his pro clients, Baratz also has his fingerprints in Name, Image, Likeness opportunities for college athletes including Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis and LB Cody Lindenberg.