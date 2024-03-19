New MNUFC coach Eric Ramsay assesses team’s first match under his watch

Eric Ramsay liked what he saw in his first match as Minnesota United’s manager, and the 2-0 win over LAFC kept the Loons unbeaten start to the season intact.

Click the video box on this page to watch Eric Ramsay’s weekly press availability at Minnesota United’s headquarters in Blaine where he discusses his first match on the touchline, the team’s unbeaten start and both the upcoming friendly against Irish side St. Patrick’s and MNUFC2’s upcoming participation in the U.S. Open Cup

The Loons have opened the season with three wins and a draw, and have some time off for an international break before they’re back on the field March 30th at Philadelphia.