New contract extension for Gophers AD Coyle runs into 2030

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has approved a contract extension for Director of Athletics Mark Coyle.

The two-year agreement extends his contract through June 2030.

Coyle assumed his role in 2016, and the university says he’s helped the Gophers excel on and off the field. U of M teams have won 16 conference titles, eight conference tournament titles and 17 individual NCAA national championships since he took over.

Additionally, the university highlighted athletes’ success in the classroom, posting a 3.40 cumulative GPA in 2022-23 and recording a 95% graduation success rate, according to data released in December. That helped Minnesota finish 31st out of 305 schools in the Learfield Director’s Cup, which measures broad-based success across all programs.