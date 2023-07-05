Wolves big man Naz Reid excited to be locked in for at least another two years

nbsp;

Timberwolves center Naz Reid spoke on Wednesday for the first time since agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons.

There was a news conference at the Southside Village Boys & Girls Club in Minneapolis, the same place that hosted Reid’s introduction to Minnesota in 2019. Reid grew up going to a Boys & Girls Club.

Reid told our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson that his left wrist is fully healed. He underwent surgery in early April after suffering an injury in a game at Phoenix.

Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following a breakout year on both ends of the court for the Timberwolves, who already have made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid’s upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, the 6-foot-9 Reid has become one of the most popular players inside and outside the team for his steady development, even-keeled demeanor and ferocious dunks. He averaged 11.5 points and shot 53.7% from the floor in 68 games in 2022-23, both career bests.

When Towns missed 52 games with a strained calf, Reid proved his value while his status in the rotation was elevated. In four games when his playing time topped 30 minutes, Reid averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds. After he suffered the broken left wrist during the final week of the regular season, Reid was clearly missed in Minnesota’s first-round playoff series loss to eventual NBA champion Denver.

The Timberwolves had his Bird Rights and thus were able to pay him more than any other team could have offered in free agency when the NBA’s negotiating period opens on Friday night, but consistent playing time was Reid’s highest priority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report