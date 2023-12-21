National Signing Day: Irondale OL Emerson Mandell joining Wisconsin

Senior offensive lineman Emerson Mandell from Irondale high school stands 6-foot-5, weighs 310 pounds, and has officially signed to play for the University of Wisconsin.

When asked by KSTP Sports why he chose Wisconsin, he stated his connection with the coaching staff. The Gophers also tried to secure Mandell.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Emerson Mandell***

Mandell is the state’s top-ranked recruit, per Rivals.com. 247 Sports ranks Gophers signee Esko DB Koi Perich No. 1 in Minnesota.