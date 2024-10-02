Multiple hitting coaches among those not returning to Twins next season

The Minnesota Twins have announced multiple members of its coaching staff won’t be returning for the 2025 season.

According to the team’s announcement on Wednesday, four people — hitting coaches Rudy Hernandez and David Popkins, assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon and assistant bench/infield coach Tony Diaz — won’t be returning.

Team officials say Hernandez has been with the Twins organization the longest, first starting with the Twins Venezuelan Academy in 1996. Most recently, he was the Twins’ assistant hitting coach from 2015 to 2019 and then a hitting coach from 2020 to now.

Shomon, Popkins and Diaz all joined in 2019 or later.

The announcement of their departure comes after the Twins plummeted in the playoff race in September, losing 27 of their last 39 games and finishing the season at 82-80.

The first spring training game for the Twins is Feb. 22 against Atlanta in Fort Meyers. Their 2025 regular season opener is in St. Louis on March 27, the club’s earliest Opening Day game ever. After two road series in a row, the Twins will have their home opener on April 3 against Houston.

