MSU-Mankato women’s basketball team wins DII National Championship

The Minnesota State Mavericks beat Texas Woman’s University 89-73 to win the 2024 DII NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Friday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Natalie Bremer led the Mavericks with 27 points. Minnesota State ended the season with an 11-game winning streak and finished with a 37-5 record. The Mavericks also won a national title in 2009.

Minnesota State’s defense was second in the nation forcing 28 turnovers a game and they forced 30 in Friday’s championship tilt. Joey Batt had seven of the team’s 20 steals for the Mavericks.

MSU-Mankato’s men’s basketball team also plays for a national championship on Saturday afternoon.