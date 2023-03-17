Mountain Iron-Buhl advances to state title game with 61-57 over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Sage Ganyo scored 23 points as Mountain Iron-Buhl beat Belgrade-Brooton-Elrosa 61-57 in the Class 1A semifinals of the Girls State Basketball Tournament Friday at Williams Arena.

Jordan Zubich, who will play college basketball at the University of North Carolina, added 17 points for MIB. Abby Berge led BBE in scoring with 18 points.

This will be Mountain Iron-Buhl’s third appearance in the state championship game but they’re still hunting for their first state title.