Mounds View knocks off undefeated Wayzata in 4A semifinals

It took extra innings, but the Mounds View Mustangs knocked off undefeated Wayzata, 5-4 Friday afternoon at CHS Field in St. Paul to advance to the state title game.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Punch for punch these two teams went back and fourth for eight innings.

Mounds View scored first in the bottom of the first inning, then took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. In the bottom half of the fourth, Wayzata tied the game at 2-2.

Mounds View regained the lead in the fifth inning after a sacrifice fly from Jack Glancey for a 3-2 lead.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Wayzata tied the game at 3-3. Gaard Swenson singled to right scoring Kieran Leatherman, tying the game.

In the top of the eighth inning, Mounds View scored twice. Aiden Bale and Tyler Guerin each drove in runs on their way to a 5-4 victory.

With the win, Mounds View will play defending champions, East Ridge Monday night at Target Field in the 4A state title game.