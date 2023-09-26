MNUFC in slump in push to make MLS Cup Playoffs

Following a loss to St. Louis City SC on Saturday at home, Minnesota United held an open to the public practice at Allianz Field on Tuesday morning.

After practice and autographs with fans, KSTP spoke with coach Adrian Heath and defender Zarek Valentin about preparing for the San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday, and looking ahead to the possibility of playing in this year’s MLS Cup Playoffs.

***Click video box above for full interviews with Adrian Heath & Zarek Valentin ***

They still have just three home wins this season, which is nearly impossible to believe.

The Loons are now 11th in the West and out of the playoff field. They have only two more home games, which somehow is seemingly good news.

Saturday vs. San Jose is pointing toward a must-win for any playoff hope.