MNUFC adds South Korean attacker via transfer

Minnesota United has added a new attacker after completing a transfer with a Premier League club.

Wednesday, the club announced it signed South Korean international Sang Bin Jeong to a three-year contract with a club option for 2026 after finalizing a transfer with Wolverhampton.

Jeong, 20, joins Minnesota as a U22 initiative signing and will occupy an international roster spot.

“When you call Sang Bin Jeong ‘dynamic’ you’ve hit the nail on the head. We first spotted him in 2019 playing for the Korean U17 National Team and we’ve tracking him ever since,” Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. “Twenty years of age, incredibly athletic, incredibly quick and hard-working. He’s really intelligent, has a great football brain and can provide explosiveness in attack – so when you go down the list, he really ticks all the boxes in the type of young and dynamic player we are after. We are delighted to bring in another quality young player, and at the age of just twenty, we know his best years are ahead of him. It’s now up to us on the coaching staff to help him integrate into the group to become the finished article.”

When he joins Minnesota United, Jeong will become the only active South Korean national in MLS and just the sixth overall to play in the league.

“Over the last year or so we have been very aware of the Korean market and the quality and mentality of the Korean player and so this deal has been something we have been working on for a quite a while,” Minnesota United Technical Director Mark Watson added. “To be quite honest, Sang Bin Jeong was at the top of our list. We think he is the perfect profile for the club, he can play multiple attacking positions and what sets him apart is he has really elite speed, he is at the top level of all the Korean players in terms of quickness and speed. When you look at the group we have put together you can see the balance, we’ve got some really invaluable experienced players and we’ve sought out really dynamic younger players to add to the roster. Accessing the U22 initiative has been crucially important for us to build our roster, if you look at Bongohukle Hlongwane and now Sang Bin Jeong, we have really found value in this roster mechanism. We are really pleased to have added a young player of such quality to our group.”

Minnesota United is back in action Saturday night against Vancouver. Jeong will join the team pending his physical and receipt of his visa.