MNUFC adds Minnesota native, midfielder Caden Clark

Minnesota United has acquired a new midfielder, the team announced Thursday.

Caden Clark is joining the club via transfer from Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga when the MLS primary transfer window opens in 2024.

Clark, 20, is on a two-year contract, with two club options. He’s currently on loan to Danish side Vendsyssel FF until the end of the year.

“Caden Clark is a talented, young footballer who is excited to be joining our club. We feel we’ve now brought in and developed a core group of young players that will leave us in good stead and help set the standard for the club over next few years,” Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath said. “He’s a Minnesota kid, which is another big plus for us, he’s coming home. We know what he is capable of and we’ve seen his talent here in Major League Soccer. We are really thrilled to get him beginning next season and I know our fans will be excited as well.”

He was born in Medina, Minn., and has spent the past four years with the Red Bull network of soccer clubs, starting with the New York Red Bulls in 2020. He made 47 MLS regular-season appearances for New York, scoring seven goals and seven assists. He also appeared in 17 games for Red Bulls II of the USL.

Before joining the Red Bulls, Clark played for the Minnesota Thunder Academy from 2015 to 2017 before competing on behalf of the FC Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona from 2017-2020.

He’s also represented the U.S. at the youth level, most recently competing with the U20 team.

The club’s transfer fee to acquire Clark wasn’t disclosed.