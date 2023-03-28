Unbeaten MN United FC preparing for St. Louis

KSTP Sports attended Minnesota United FC practice Tuesday in Blaine and spoke with coach Adrian Heath, midfielder Hassani Dotson, and goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

They discussed the referees “time wasting” call during the recent match vs. Vancouver, the confidence that St Louis City has heading into Saturday’s match, and among other topics.

United FC is 2-0-2, while expansion St. Louis City is 5-0-0. Saturday’s match in St. Louis begins at 7:30 p.m.

United FC is in 4th place in the Western Conference with a match in hand.