MN United prepare to battle Real Salt Lake Saturday

Ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field, KSTP spoke with United head coach Eric Ramsay and forward Teemu Pukki.

The pair talked about Pukki and Robin Lod’s chemistry, updates on several injured players, the effect the international break has had on the team, and their thoughts on facing Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota is 3-1-1, while Real Salt Lake is 3-1-2.