MN United introduce Sang Bin Jeong of South Korea

Minnesota United FC have signed Sang Bin Jeong of South Korea to a three-year contract with a club option for 2026.

***Click the video box above to watch the news conference introducing Jeong***

“We first spotted him in 2019 playing for the Korean U17 National Team and we’ve tracking him ever since,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath.

“Sang Bin Jeong was at the top of our list. We think he is the perfect profile for the club, he can play multiple attacking positions and what sets him apart is he has really elite speed.” said Technical Director Mark Watson.

When asked, Sang Bin Jeong agreed that himself and United will make a perfect fit. Expect to see Jeong on the field in no more then two weeks Watson told members of the media.