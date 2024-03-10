Minntonka’s Hagen Burrows named Mr. Hockey

Minnetonka senior forward Hagen Burrows was named the 2024 Minnesota Mr. Hockey at a banquet in St. Paul on Sunday.

Burrows tallied 19 goals and 40 assists for the Skippers in 28 games this season. Minnetonka won a state title in Burrows’ junior season. He’ll play his college hockey at the University of Denver of next year.

Chanhassen’s Kam Hendrickson won the Frank Brimsek Award which goes to the state’s top senior goalie. Hendrickson led the Storm to the Class 2A state championship game with a .951 save percentage and a 1.01 goals-against average during the 2023-24 season.