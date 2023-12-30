Boys Hockey: Goalies shine in 1-1 tie between #1 Minnetonka, #2 Wayzata

There were plenty of scoring chances, but Minnetonka goalie Hunter Bauer and his Wayzata counterpart Evan Turek both came up huge keeping both teams unbeaten this season after Friday’s 1-1 tie at the Plymouth Ice Center.

Defending State Class AA champion Minnetonka (10-0-1) brought the #1 ranking into the game. Wayzata (10-0-2) came in ranked #2.

Thanks in no small part to Bauer and Turek, the teams went to the third period scoreless. Despite back-and-forth action in the first two periods, neither team had cashed in.

Six minutes into the third, Minnetonka’s David Baer ripped a shortside snipe on a rush to put the Skippers up 1-0.

But with five minutes to go, Wayzata’s Brittan Alstead won an offensive zone draw and slid the puck to Rhys Wallin for the tying goal.

Each team had several chances in the overtime period that saw Minnetonka kill off a minor penalty.

Tonka’s Javon Moore sent a puck off the crossbar with 30 seconds left. Wayzata won an offensive draw in the final seconds, forcing Bauer to make a snow-angel save on the goal-line in the dying moments of the game.

Bauer ended up making 28 saves, Turek had 23.

The teams meet again Thursday, February 1st in Minnetonka.