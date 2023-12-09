Minnetonka improves to 4-0 with 69-36 win over Chaska

Led by Gophers commit Tori McKinney, 1,000-point scorer Aaliyah Crump, and sophomore Lanelle Wright, the Minnetonka Skippers girls’ basketball team is off to a great start to the 2023-24 season.

On Friday night in Minnetonka, the Skippers topped Chaska 69-36 to improve to a perfect 4-0 this season. Minnetonka lost to Chaska in the section semifinals last season.

Minnetonka’s next game is at Elk River on December 13. Chaska will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host Wayzata on December 12.

***Click the video box above to see extended highlights from the game***