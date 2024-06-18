Minnetonka graduate Gunnar Broin reviews run at U.S. Open that saw him play through weekend

Minnetonka high school graduate Gunnar Broin, a senior at the University of Kansas, was one of three amateurs out of 16 to make the cut at last weekend’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Broin on Tuesday, via Zoom, to relive his U.S. Open experience and to look ahead and what will be a busy summer.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Broin***

Broin shot a final round 2-over-par 72 on Sunday to go with previous rounds of 75, 68, and 81.

He told us that his 81 and 68 rounds weren’t all that different with how his swing felt. It’s the difficulty of Pinehurst No. 2 where missing a shot by just a few feet can greatly impact your score.

Broin is next playing in an event next week at, you guessed it, Pinehurst. So he’ll be on a flight back to North Carolina this weekend.

He’s hoping for a sponsor exemption to play in July’s 3M Open in Blaine, and he’s locked in to play at the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine in August. He’s automatically in the field after qualifying for the U.S. Open.