Legendary coach Brian Cosgriff enjoying first year with Minnetonka girls basketball

Brian Cosgriff is in his first year as Minnetonka girls basketball coach after a magical run at Hopkins. He led the Royals girls program to seven state championships and an overall record of 569-67 in 21-years.

Cosgriff left Hopkins after the 2020 season to spend more time with his family. He helped out at Providence Academy last season before landing the Minnetonka job.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson attended a recent Skippers practice and spoke with Cosgriff, along with players Aaliyah Crump and Lanelle Wright.

***Click the video box above to watch those conversations and footage from practice***

Minnetonka is 17-10 this year with a very young roster — Crump is a sophomore, Wright a freshman. Its potential was on full display recently in a win over Wayzata, a top team in 4A.

Crump and Wright are both receiving high-major recruiting interest, something both touched on in the interviews.

Minnetonka plays at No. 1 Chaska on Saturday in the 2AAA semifinals.