Minnetonka girls basketball star Aaliyah Crump signs NIL deal with New Balance while hoping to win state title

Top Class of 2025 Minnetonka forward Aaliyah Crump signed a Name Image Likeness deal with New Balance, becoming the first high school athlete to do so. Klutch Athletics, led by Rich Paul, helped negotiate the agreement.

Crump won a gold medal with the USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team at the 2023 FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championship in the summer, and is ranked No. 6 in the U.S. in the espnW Rankings Class of 2025. Every major college program is interested.

We spoke with Crump, teammate Tori McKinney, and coach Brian Cosgriff about the NIL opportunity, the Skippers’ hot start to the season, and a lot more.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

McKinney, a 6-foot-1 guard/wing, announced her commitment to the Gophers earlier this year. McKinney joins a 2024 recruiting class that includes McKenna Johnson, a four-star guard from Wilmot, Wis. Cosgriff, the former head coach at Hopkins, calls McKinney one of the best defensive players he’s ever been around.

Cosgriff is in his 2nd year coaching the Skippers. He led the Hopkins Royals girls program to seven state championships and an overall record of 569-67 in 21-years.

Minnetonka is off to a 3-0 start this year.