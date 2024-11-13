Minnetonka football ready for 6A semifinal vs. Anoka Thursday

The Minnetonka Skippers football team is in the Class 6A semifinals and will take on the Anoka Tornadoes on Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

KSTP Sports spoke this week with Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch and senior linebacker Dylan Hudgens, a South Dakota commit.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Esch and Hudgens***

RB Chase Conrad and QB Caleb Francois helped lead Minnetonka past Blaine 28-0 in the Class 6A football quarterfinals last week. They combined to rush for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnetonka is 9-2 with losses to fellow 6A semifinalist Maple Grove and Eden Prairie. Among their nine wins: fellow 6A semifinalist Shakopee.