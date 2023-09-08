Ex-Viking Everson Griffen assisting Minnetonka football program, QB Milos Spasojevic

Under the leadership of fourth-year head coach Mark Esch, the Minnetonka Skippers football team is primed to make a deep run in Class 6A this year. Over the past two seasons, Minnetonka’s record is 13-6, 5-4 last year. The positive from the 2022 season is that many underclassmen gained valuable playing time.

Minnetonka won its 2023 season opener, 38-7 over White Bear Lake. Senior QB Milos Spasojevic hit four different receivers for touchdowns, and ran for a score. He has preferred walk-on offers from the Gophers and Wisconsin, plus offers from St. Thomas, Western Illinois, and more. He’s in the conversation for best QB in the state.

KSTP Sports was at Minnetonka’s practice on Thursday and spoke with Spasojevic, Esch, and new ass’t D-Line coach Everson Griffen.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews and to see the Skippers in action***

Griffen, a long-time Viking, is in his first year helping the Skippers program.

Minnetonka plays at Wayzata on Friday night, then at Edina next Thursday.