Minnetonka beats Shakopee to advance to Section 2AA championship

Max Krebsbach, Gavin Garry, and Sam Scheetz scored goals as the Minnetonka boys hockey team beat Shakopee 3-1 on Saturday to reach the Section 2AA title game.

The Skippers jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two periods before Shakopee’s Cooper Simpson ended the shutout with a goal late in the third period. Minnetonka outshot the Sabres 62-17.

Minnetonka will face either Eden Prairie or Chanhassen in the section championship game Thursday night at Braemar Arena.

