Minnesota’s Arena Football League team to play at Target Center

Spring football fans in Minnesota will be able to attend games in Minneapolis this year.

Two months after the Arena Football League announced an expansion franchise for Minnesota, the league revealed that the team will play its home games at Target Center.

The Minnesota Myth’s season consists of 10 games, half at home and half on the road. Minnesota’s home schedule is:

May 5 vs. Philadelphia

May 9 vs. Albany

May 18 vs. Wichita

May 30 vs. Washington

June 6 vs. Nashville

Tickets aren’t yet on sale.

The team is coached by University of Minnesota legend Rickey Foggie.

