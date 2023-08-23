Minnesota Wind Chill hosting American Ultimate Disc League Final Four in Eagan this weekend

The Minnesota Wind Chill picked the right season to make the deepest playoff run in the franchise’s ten-year history.

Winning a first-ever division championship earned them a spot in the American Ultimate Disc League’s Final Four, which they were previously scheduled to host at the TCO Center in Eagan this weekend.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Minnesota Wind Chill head coach and co-owner Ben Feldman, Eden Prairie-grad Bryan Vohnoutka and team captain Brandon Matis – the only player who’s been with the team since its founding in 2013

The Wind Chill face Salt Lake City in the second semifinal on Friday at 7:30pm. Austin and defending AUDL champion New York play in the first semifinal at 5:00pm.

The semifinal winners play for the AUDL Championship Saturday at 6:00pm. The Championship airs live nationally on FS2.

Tickets for championship weekend are available on the AUDL website

The Wind Chill debuted as Minnesota’s professional ultimate disc team in 2013. They finished second this season in the Central Division, qualifying for the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

They beat Indianapolis in the Division Championship to earn their first division title, and head to the FinaL Four with a 10-3 record.

The weekend’s events at the TCO Center include a disc golf course all weekend and youth clinics before Saturday’s title game.

The clinics run in three waves, sorted by age: Elementary school kids 9am-10am, Middle Schoolers 10am-11:30am, High Schoolers from 11:30am-1pm. Participation in the clinic requires registration on the AUDL website.