Wild’s Boldy takes on pro golfers at PGA Canada Tour stop in Brainerd

Wild forward Matt Boldy is a rising star for the Minnesota Wild and a tremendous golfer, but his day job appears safe after he failed to make the cut at the PGA Canada Tour’s stop in Brainerd.

Boldy, who told KSTP Sports before the tournament he had no illusions he might finish near the top of the leaderboard, shot an opening round 79 and a second round 80 to finish +19.

The cut line at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at the Cragun’s Legacy Course landed at even par.

Boldy told KSTP Sports his handicap estimate is a plus-two, but he had his hands full against some of professional golf’s best up-and-coming golfers.

He did card three birdies over the course of the two rounds, but three double bogies and a triple bogey on his closing nine Friday left him at the back of the field.

Minneapolis-native and Blake-grad Derek Hitchner will play into the weekend in Brainerd, sitting T37 at -1. He’s playing his first pro season on the PGA Canada Tour.

Blaine-grad Caleb Van Arragon missed the cut by one shot. Like Boldy, VanArragon was playing the event on a sponsor’s exemption. Both played in the event as amateurs.