Wild trade Jordan Greenway to Buffalo for two draft picks, including 2nd rounder

The Minnesota Wild free up future salary cap space, moving forward Jordan Greenway to the Buffalo Sabres for a 2023 2nd round pick and 2024 5th round pick. The 2023 pick was originally acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Las Vegas.

Greenway was in the first year of a 3-year, $9 million contract. So this move creates flexibility for Wild general manager Bill Guerin to make moves this summer.

While he scored 27 points in 62 games last season, Greenway has scored just seven points in 45 games this year.

Greenway, 26, was the Wild’s 2nd round pick in 2015.