Minnesota Wild talk about final stretch of season

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, and have little room for error.

The Wild held practice Friday morning at Xcel Energy Center after beating San Jose 3-1 Thursday night.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from John Hynes from Friday morning***

Matt Boldy broke a tie 18 seconds into the third period in the win. Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, Ryan Hartman added an empty-net goal and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves and assisted on Hartman’s goal to help Minnesota improve to 7-1-3 in its last 11 games.

Having not played in five days, Minnesota is nine points back of Vegas for the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference and three points behind St. Louis. Mikael Granlund scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots for the Sharks.

Puck drop against Vegas on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center.