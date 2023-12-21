Minnesota Wild ride high of win over Boston into three-game homestand

The Minnesota Wild have won eight of their first 11 games under new head coach John Hynes, including a 4-3 overtime win Tuesday night over a Boston team this is one of the best in the league this season.

Hynes talked to the media Thursday morning ahead of opening a three game homestand, starting with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from John Hynes and center Freddy Gaudreau***

Minnesota has a 13-13-4 record overall and a 7-4-2 record on its home ice.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the win over the Bruins. Thursday’s game against the Canadiens is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won the last matchup 5-2 back in October. Kaprizov scored two goals in the victory.