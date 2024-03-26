Minnesota Wild return from off days with little room for error in final stretch of season

With 11 games left in the regular season, the Minnesota Wild need to win just about all of them to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Wild are eight points behind the Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Wild suffered an overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Wild picked up a point but the Vegas still has a comfortable lead.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from John Hynes and Ryan Hartman***

The Wild returned to the practice ice Tuesday morning after having two days off. The off days may have sparked energy for the team.

“We had a couple days off here, we still have one more practice before the game,” said Wild right winger Ryan Hartman. “We are staying up and trying to get some wins while we are at home here.”

The Wild are one game into a five game homestand, Minnesota hosts San Jose Thursday night at 7 p.m.