Minnesota Wild regular season schedule released

On Tuesday, the National Hockey League released its schedules for the upcoming season.

The Minnesota Wild will start the season at home on Oct. 10, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. They will then play another home game against Seattle on Oct. 12. After two back-to-back games at home, the Wild will be all over the place for the next three weeks, playing seven away matches before returning to the land of 10,000 lakes.

That will be the Wild’s longest stretch away from home for the entire regular season. The rest of the Wild’s 2024-25 season can be found below:

The 82-game season will conclude for the Wild on Tuesday, April 15, before postseason play begins.