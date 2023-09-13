Wild prospects, GM Bill Guerin prepare for new Showcase event w/ Blues, Blackhawks

A collection of Minnesota Wild prospects will skate against counterparts from the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks this weekend at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul in the inaugural Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase.

Click the video box above to watch Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin preview the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase

Click the video box below to watch Minnesota Wild prospects Sammy Walker, Jesper Wallstedt and Riley Heidt discuss the upcoming Prospects Showcase

The Wild prospects open Showcase play against St. Louis Friday night at 7 p.m., then face the Chicago Blackhawks – featuring 2023’s #1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard – Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Blues and Blackhawks play Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the games are sold out.

Several players with local ties are part of the Wild’s prospect pool.

Three Edina-natives – Casey Dornbach and former Gophers Sammy Walker and Ben Brinkman – are on the Wild’s Showcase roster.

Walker played nine games with the Wild last season, and returns to the prospect camp for a second season.

…and here are former #Gophers captain Sammy Walker and 2021 1st-round draft pick Jesper Wallstedt discussing their second run through the Wild's preseason prospect camp. pic.twitter.com/aVrY0hFAr1 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) September 13, 2023

Grand Rapids-native Gavin Hain is also participating.

Wild fans will also be interested to see 2021 first round draft pick Jesper Wallstedt in goal during the Showcase. He played 38 games with the AHL Iowa Wild last season – his first full season in the United States after playing his youth, junior and previous pro seasons in his native Sweden.