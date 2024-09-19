Minnesota Wild open first day of training camp with a healthy roster

The Minnesota Wild hit the ice for the first time as a team Thursday for the start of training camp. The Wild enter this upcoming season with a healthy roster.

The Wild finished with a 39-33-10 record last season and missed the playoffs for the second time in the last 12 seasons.

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon was back on the practice ice after several injuries and surgeries last season, he only played in 16 games due to a shoulder injury.

The Wild play their first preseason game on Saturday in Winnipeg.