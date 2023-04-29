Wild discuss Game 6 defeat to Stars, another first-round playoff exit

nbsp;

For a second year in a row, the Minnesota Wild’s season concludes with a three-game losing streak.

Dallas’ 4-1 win over the Wild in Game Six of their playoff series Friday night wrapped up the series, advancing the Stars to the second round and sending Minnesota crashing out after the first round for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

After entering Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead, and a chance for the first two-game in-series lead in franchise history, the Wild lost 3-2 at home, 4-0 in Dallas, then 4-1 in the clincher in St Paul.

Stars goalie and Lakeville, MN-native Jake Oettinger maintained a shutout streak of 114:13 strung between winning games 4, 5 and 6.

Wild head coach Dean Evason credited Oettinger as, “the best player in this series, period.”

After scoring the first goal of the series, Wild leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov failed to record another point.

Second-leading scorer Matt Boldy was shutout throughout the six-game sereis, but did have three asissts.

Freddie Gaudreau, who scored the Wild’s lone Game Six goal, ended up leading the team with three goals in the series.

Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello and Gus Nyquist each had five points to share the team lead.

