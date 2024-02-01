Wild’s Brock Faber named NHL’s Rookie of the Month

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber, one of the club’s best players all season, has been recognized for his play last month.

On Thursday, the NHL named him the Rookie of the Month for January, topping Simon Nemec, Logan Cooley, Ridly Greig and Alex Laferriere. He’s the first Wild player to ever win the monthly honor for rookies.

For the month, Faber led all rookies with 11 assists and 13 points (2-11=13) and also topped all rookies in power-play assists, power-play points and shots on goal.

The 21-year-old played more than 355 minutes in January, averaging over 25 minutes of ice time per game, both also tops among rookie skaters, and blocked 38 shots, 15 more than the next closest rookie.

This season, Faber has recorded 29 points (4-25=29) and a +4 rating, filling a major role for the team as several top players and key defensemen have battled injuries.

With the NHL All-Star break ongoing, the Wild aren’t back in action until Feb. 7.