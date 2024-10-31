Wild back home after successful 7-game marathon roadtrip

When the NHL schedules dropped this summer, the Minnesota Wild’s early season 16-day, 7-game roadtrip leapt off the page. Now that it’s in their rearview mirror – having steamrolled through with a 5-1-1 record – the Wild can settle in for a three game homestand beginning Friday night against Tampa Bay.

Among the notable events on the roadtrip were Marc-Andre Fleury earning a win on his night of honor in Pittsburgh, Filip Gustavsson becoming the first Wild goalie to score a goal, and Brock Faber picking up the club’s first major penalty of the season in a scrap on Tuesday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Wild head coach John Hynes and players Marc-Andre Fleury and Brock Faber about the team’s hot start and their own notable moments from the recent roadtrip

The Wild host Tampa Bay on Friday, toronto on Sunday then close out the homestand Tuesday against Los Angeles.

As a reward for the early marathon roadtrip, the Wild will enjoy a 7-game homestand during a crucial part of the season in mid-March.