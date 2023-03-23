Minnesota Whitecaps return to league cup final

The Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) are headed to Arizona and will once again play for the Isobel Cup. The Whitecaps won the Isobel Cup during the 2018-19 season.

The Whitecaps upset defending PHF champions, Boston, 4-1 Saturday night to earn a Isobel Cup title berth.

Click the video box above to hear comments from the Whitecaps ahead of the league title game

One of the top goal scorers for the Whitecaps this season has been Eagan native, Natalie Snodgrass.

The Isobel Cup in a single-game championship final on Sunday, March 26, at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.