Vikings celebrate Valentine’s Day with kids at U of M Children’s Hospital

Vikings players, coaches and alumni helped bring some love to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell, special teams coach Matt Daniels, fullback C.J. Ham, safety Josh Metellus, punter Ryan Wright, and Vikings alumni Leo Lewis and Stu Voight teamed up with the Build-A-Bear Foundation.

The Viking contingent gathered with kids, handed out Build-A-Bear teddy bears, did arts-and-crafts and made personal visits to rooms around the facility.

